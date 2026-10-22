Atalanta: Sarri at risk and under scrutiny

For the Italian-American owners, the Conference League matters deeply. So far, it is the competition in which Atalanta have best put the Tuscan manager's ideas into practice, even as the team seem to have lost their sense of certainty since Gasperini's departure.

Their 3-1 win over Pafos was their best performance of the season, judging by what they showed on the pitch. It was a positive sign, but it was not enough to dispel the doubts raised by their other performances this season.