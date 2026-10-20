Early protests from fans and local critics have suggested that Sarri's position is no longer as secure as it was at the start of the project. Giuntoli and Percassi must now decide whether to give the manager time to impose his philosophy or bring in someone else to restore the old system of play. Stefano Pioli and Igor Tudor are emerging as possible alternatives in Bergamo. For Thiago Motta, who has repeatedly been linked with Atalanta and is a disciple of Gasperini, the obstacle is the former Juventus executive. He pushed hard to bring Motta to Turin, only to sack him later, and their relationship has since deteriorated.