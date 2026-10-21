Atalanta will be without Sead Kolasinac for the next two weeks. Tests on the Bosnian defender this morning revealed a low-grade strain of the rectus femoris muscle in his left thigh, according to ANSA.
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Atalanta: Kolasinac suffers rectus femoris strain – how many matches will he miss?
Debutant Relja Obric replaced Kolasinac in the 20th minute away at AC Milan on Sunday. Kolasinac has already begun his rehabilitation. He is expected to miss Thursday's match against Ajax, as well as the matches against Frosinone, Fiorentina and Parma.
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