Atalanta-Kairat Almaty live

41' - Samardzic tries his luck, but can't score.

32' - A right-footed shot from Scamacca gives Anarbekov an easy save.

30' - Pasalic wastes a chance from close range.

29' - From the edge of the box, the Kazakhs produce two weak efforts in quick succession. Carnesecchi saves both.

25' - Rowe curls a fine right-footed shot towards goal, but the opposing goalkeeper saves well and turns it behind for a corner.

11' - A dangerously misplaced backpass from Kasabulat nearly ends in an own goal.

5' - Rowe heads over the bar again.

4' - From the edge of the box, Rowe shoots, but the Kazakh goalkeeper saves.

2' - Kairat threaten with a header from Edmilson