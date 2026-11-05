Atalanta-Kairat Almaty live

Atalanta host Kairat Almaty on matchday four of the Conference League. The Bergamo side have 3 points, while their Kazakh visitors remain on 1 point.
Atalanta-Kairat Almaty 0-0
Goalscorers:
Atalanta host Kairat Almaty on matchday four of the Conference League. The Bergamo side have 3 points, while their Kazakh visitors remain on 1 point.
Atalanta-Kairat Almaty 0-0
Goalscorers:
41' - Samardzic tries his luck, but can't score.
32' - A right-footed shot from Scamacca gives Anarbekov an easy save.
30' - Pasalic wastes a chance from close range.
29' - From the edge of the box, the Kazakhs produce two weak efforts in quick succession. Carnesecchi saves both.
25' - Rowe curls a fine right-footed shot towards goal, but the opposing goalkeeper saves well and turns it behind for a corner.
11' - A dangerously misplaced backpass from Kasabulat nearly ends in an own goal.
5' - Rowe heads over the bar again.
4' - From the edge of the box, Rowe shoots, but the Kazakh goalkeeper saves.
2' - Kairat threaten with a header from Edmilson
Atalanta (4-3-3): Carnesecchi; Idele, Scalvini, Obric, Bernasconi; Elmas, Pasalic; Sulemana, Samardzic, Rowe; Scamacca. Manager: Maurizio Sarri
Kairat Almaty (5-3-2): Anarbekov; Mrynskiy, Shirobokov, Martynovich, Kassabulatt, Mata; Tuyakbayev, Mendonca, Oksanen; Marc Gual, Edmilson. Manager: Arutyunyan
REFEREE: Weinberger
BOOKED: Mendonca (K), Sulemana (A), Obric (A)
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