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Fiorentina v Juventus - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Atalanta, Giuntoli: “The training camp did us good”

Atalanta
Atalanta vs Kairat Almaty
Kairat Almaty
Conference League
Next matches
MON

MON

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

ATA

ATA

Cristiano Giuntoli, Atalanta's sporting director, spoke to Sky Sport ahead of the Conference League match against Kairat Almaty: "We are short on numbers and have many absentees. The lads have played well in some games and less well in others. There has never been any lack of commitment. We must have the strength to respond to adversity, not only technical but moral too."

  • On the training camp: "It did us good. We spent time together and didn't just talk about football. This is a difficult moment. This is our eighth match in just a few days, and we know we can only help ourselves. Being together gives us strength. Some players will still be out, but we'll get others back who can help us. As for the other day's match, we're pleased with the first half despite conceding a goal that knocked the stuffing out of us. Then we didn't respond, and we have to do that from now on."

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Next matches
MON

MON

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

ATA

ATA