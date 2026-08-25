Inter are busy trimming their squad. Among the players set to leave is Kristjan Asllani, back from loan spells at Torino and Besiktas and not part of Chivu's plans. Al-Jazira, from the United Arab Emirates, are interested in the Albanian.
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Asllani set to leave Inter: offer from the United Arab Emirates, Al Jazira want him. Formula and details
The two clubs are trying to reach an agreement. It remains to be seen what the formula of the transfer will be and whether the player will be open to the destination. Previously, other clubs had shown interest in him, including Monza.
Born in 2002, Asllani played 33 matches and recorded 2 goals and 2 assists for Besiktas during his last spell. Inter signed him from Empoli, but over the years he was first kept out by Brozovic and then by Calhanoglu.
In the UAE Pro League, a lucrative contract is ready for him, while Inter are pushing for a permanent transfer, with updates expected in the coming hours.
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