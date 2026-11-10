Arteta's warning becomes reality: Zubimendi faces the Real Madrid and Atletico question

Transfer market calculations shift quickly with every change in players' circumstances at their clubs, and that is exactly why Martin Zubimendi has become a focus of speculation. He went from featuring regularly with Arsenal to settling for limited minutes, with reports first linking him to Real Madrid and then Atletico Madrid.
The Spanish midfielder keeps a constant smile and prefers to stay out of the spotlight, yet he did not hide his annoyance at those reports. In an interview with Marca newspaper, he revealed a great deal about his life, his personality and his aspirations for the future.
Zubimendi joined up with the Spain squad for the November international break. The world champions prepare to play their final two group-stage matches in the UEFA Nations League against the Czech Republic and England, on Thursday and Sunday.