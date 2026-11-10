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FBL-WC-2026-MATCH93-POR-ESPAFP
Ahmad Salah
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Arteta's warning becomes reality: Zubimendi faces the Real Madrid and Atletico question

Match
Czechia vs Spain
Czechia
Spain
UEFA Nations League A
Arsenal
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
Premier League
M. Zubimendi
M. Arteta
Czechia
Spain
England

A La Roja star caught between a London predicament and Madrid rumours

Next matches
CZE

CZE

UEFA Nations League A

12 Nov 2026

ESP

ESP

Transfer market calculations shift quickly with every change in players' circumstances at their clubs, and that is exactly why Martin Zubimendi has become a focus of speculation. He went from featuring regularly with Arsenal to settling for limited minutes, with reports first linking him to Real Madrid and then Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish midfielder keeps a constant smile and prefers to stay out of the spotlight, yet he did not hide his annoyance at those reports. In an interview with Marca newspaper, he revealed a great deal about his life, his personality and his aspirations for the future.

Zubimendi joined up with the Spain squad for the November international break. The world champions prepare to play their final two group-stage matches in the UEFA Nations League against the Czech Republic and England, on Thursday and Sunday.

Read also: Will he win Carrick's seat? Conte surprises Manchester United

  • Arteta's warning: "It is something I have never experienced before"

    He spoke about his limited playing time at present with Arsenal, saying: "Well, I am calm and happy with how I have dealt with this situation. It is something I have not experienced before, and I think we also learn from these situations. In addition, in moments like these we need those around us more than ever, and they are there to support us."

    This period, he confirmed, had taught him something about himself. "I am patient," he said. "When you play a lot of minutes and then your role changes to playing less, I can see the positive side. I think everything passes, just as happened with me last year when I played almost everything, this can change very quickly."

    Zubimendi refused to pin his reduced minutes on the physical side alone, though he admitted fatigue may have been one factor last season, a campaign that brought new experiences and a huge number of minutes. He also revealed he had considered seeking psychological help, but had not gone down that road so far.

    On his relationship with Mikel Arteta, the midfielder said the two had talked at the start of the season. The coach laid out his plan and flagged the arrival of new signings, along with how minutes would be shared among the squad. Zubimendi said he understood the fierce competition inside a club he ranks among Europe's top five, given the wealth of talent and the fresh additions in his position.

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  • Atlético rumours and Real Madrid's waning interest

    On the rumours over his future, Zubimendi insisted he had wasted no energy on what gets published. His focus was on nailing down a starting spot, playing and chasing the Premier League title, a race he believes Arsenal are in good shape to win. He had not been in contact with anyone, he stressed.

    Reports claiming a move to Atletico Madrid was close drew his surprise at some of what the media put out. The winter transfer window, he reckoned, might explain why speculation surfaces. It does not justify publishing information without enough caution, out of respect for the clubs these players represent.

    Yes, he had read that his switch to Atletico was imminent. But that was "far from the truth".

    He made no secret of his annoyance. Reports appear, then vanish quickly if they turn out false, and nobody who published them pays any price. Sometimes that forces him onto X just to work out exactly what has been written, so he can answer the messages and questions from those close to him.

    As for the fading talk of Real Madrid needing him after their results picked up, he said he understood it. That was simply football, with circumstances and media interests forever shifting. At the same time, he made clear how happy he is with life in London.

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  • The chance of a World Cup final, and the Ballon d'Or

    Zubimendi looked back on his part in the World Cup final, a game he entered without a single minute in the tournament before it, and admitted he had been praying for a chance, even just a few minutes, after featuring in the group stage of the European Championship.

    Being on the pitch for the goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Ferran Torres, he said, ranks among the moments he will treasure for the rest of his life. It also helped wash away some of the bitterness of his earlier absence.

    On the standing of Spanish players, he reckons his national team is living through a special period, with its stars enjoying huge appreciation thanks to their achievements. The Ballon d'Or, he added, is the highest honour a player can aspire to individually, even if it rests on a subjective vote by different people.

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  • A blessing to play alongside Rodri

    Playing alongside Rodri for the national team was a "blessing", he added. His teammate had proved decisive in the titles the team has won and contributed to the trophies he holds. He recognised him as a world-class player and the best in his position.

    Ahead of the match against the Czech Republic, he stressed that Spain treat their unbeaten run as just another game, albeit a chance to extend it further. Talk of numbers does not preoccupy the players much inside the dressing room. It is the coach who reminds them of what they have achieved and what they can still reach.

    Zubimendi signed off by voicing his hope to stay at Arsenal until the end of the season. He is happy at the club, where his contract runs until 2030.

    Read also: a paradox after the racism earthquake: a resounding leap for a Benfica star, while Vinicius loses 20 million
Next matches
CZE

CZE

UEFA Nations League A

12 Nov 2026

ESP

ESP