Arsenal warned they face bleak Harry Kane scenario with William Saliba if they don't win trophies ASAP as PSG named ideal club for France centre-back
Trophy wait: Arsenal remain unfulfilled potential
The north London heavyweights have finished as runners-up across the last three Premier League campaigns. They also reached the Champions League semi-finals last season and the last four of the Carabao Cup.
Only a couple of Community Shield triumphs have been savoured since last hoisting the FA Cup aloft in 2020. Mikel Arteta is under mourning pressure to deliver on expectations, with Arsenal rising back to the summit of the English top-flight in 2025-26.
They have endured the odd wobble over recent weeks, dropping points against Sunderland, Chelsea and Aston Villa, while requiring two own goals to see off rock-bottom Wolves. Manchester City are now just two points adrift of the table-topping pace.
Real Madrid, PSG or Bayern: Where would be best for Saliba?
Arteta and Co have been told that failure to emerge victorious this term will have the likes of Saliba mulling over their options, with the France international defender having already been heavily linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid.
Quizzed on whether his fellow countryman could look to leave Emirates Stadium if trophies fall out of reach again, World Cup winner Leboeuf - speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: "Yeah. It’s a pity because Arsenal are in the best position for a long time to win the title. But City, Aston Villa are behind - even if I think they can’t catch them because they [Arsenal] are the best team in England right now.
"A career is short so you have to make the best choice. Will the best choice be to go to Real Madrid right now? Not sure about that. I think it would be better to go to Paris Saint-Germain if he wanted to win the Champions League. Or even to Bayern Munich or Barcelona, if they start playing another way defensively. Otherwise, you will have to think and make good choices.
"Arsenal is a very good choice for Saliba. He showed what he is at Marseille - he has all the skills and tools to be the top of the top. Arsenal are that right now. They have to achieve something. You need titles.
"We saw Harry Kane with Spurs, he made the right choice to leave and get something out of it. You can have a big career without winning anything. That’s insane - you play for Dortmund for 10 years, for example, and you win nothing because Bayern gets everything. At some point you have to make the right choice and the right move."
Saliba contract: Fresh terms signed at the Emirates
Kane lifted his trophy curse when leaving north London for Bayern Munich, with a Bundesliga crown being captured there. Saliba has offered no indication that he is giving thought to treading a similar path, with a new contract being committed to in September.
He has said of the links to Real Madrid: "Of course, it’s always tempting when a club like that tries to lure you, but for me, [my desire] was to stay at Arsenal. First, win trophies, before thinking about anything else."
The 24-year-old added after penning fresh terms: "To be honest, I was not really focused on the clubs from the outside, I was just focused on here. I knew that I wanted to stay here for more years, so I was not really focused on the other clubs. So I’m happy to be here and I signed a new deal, so full focus on my club.
"I didn’t win anything here except the Community Shield. I’ve done nothing for this club to think about leaving. I want to stay here and win a lot of trophies. I love this club. I cannot leave this club without giving them (the fans) something back. My first choice was to stay here and win everything first.
"We have a good team, we play well, we are good. We only miss trophies. The team and I will give everything to win this title. Of course, the people won’t remember you if you win nothing. So, at the end, it's trophies, trophies, trophies."
Ambition: What Arsenal must do in order to keep Saliba
While being tied to a deal that is due to run until 2030, Arsenal will be aware that Saliba has mentioned how important major honours are to him. They must prove that they can deliver on that ambition in order for any admiring glances from afar to be ignored.
