Arsenal wasted no time in firing a warning to their rivals, turning the clash with Manchester City into a special night that ended in a clean sweep of three goals. Erling Haaland looked a shadow of his usual threat. Martin Odegaard stole the show with a dazzling display that fired the Gunners to their 18th Community Shield.

This was no mere early success in an honorary title. It carried strong signs of a team ready for the new season, one that stamped its superiority all over Manchester City and choked the life out of the match. Haaland, meanwhile, could not make his mark in attack, enduring a night to forget against the brilliance of Odegaard and his teammates.