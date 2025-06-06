Arsenal to launch Rodrygo swoop?! Gunners interested in signing wantaway Real Madrid ace with winger's future up in the air after Xabi Alonso's appointment
Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign wantaway Real Madrid star, Rodrygo, with the winger's future up in the air after Xabi Alonso's appointment.
- Gunners are keeping an eye on Rodrygo
- Tops the shortlist, which includes Williams & Sane
- Rodrygo will seek clarity about his future from Alonso