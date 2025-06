This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Arsenal and Chelsea forced to wait on Rodrygo as Real Madrid star seeks talks with Xabi Alonso before making transfer decision Rodrygo Real Madrid X. Alonso Transfers Arsenal Chelsea LaLiga Premier League Real Madrid's Rodrygo is holding off on a transfer decision until he discusses his role with new coach Xabi Alonso. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rodrygo unsure about Real Madrid future

Arsenal and Chelsea monitoring situation

Brazilian wants clarity from Xabi Alonso Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱