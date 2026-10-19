Arsenal return ruled out but USMNT striker Folarin Balogun backed for Premier League transfer by title-winning former Gunners and Monaco star

The Gunners are still crying out for a prolific No.9, but two-time Premier League title winner Grimandi is not convinced that a product of their youth system is of the standard required at Emirates Stadium. The Frenchman, who also represented Monaco in his playing days and was speaking on behalf of talkSPORT Bet Online Slots, told GOAL when asked for his assessment of Balogun: “He's a good player, he's a good player in Ligue 1.

“I don't think he can go back to Arsenal. It's quite complicated, they already have [Kai] Havertz and [Viktor] Gyokeres. So even top players, it's complicated for them to perform in this position at Arsenal.

“I don't think Balogun can bring something more than what Arteta’s got at this moment, and it's still hard for them. But he's a good player, he did well last season, he played good football, he can take the space, he has a good technique. But I'm not sure that he will bring something more than what we've got at Arsenal at this time.”

Asked if Balogun could make more of an impact elsewhere in England, having come close to heading for Merseyside, Grimandi added: “Maybe. I think it will be a good choice for Everton to get this guy.

“I think he can play in the Premier League of course, but the level of Arsenal is so high at this time that I'm not sure that he will help the team to get what they want to get.”