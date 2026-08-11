Arsenal have looked defensively fragile during their pre-season, raising questions about whether they can hold firm without William Saliba as the Premier League opener draws near.

Seven times the Gunners were breached across three friendlies, a worrying sign for Mikel Arteta ahead of the Community Shield clash with Manchester City next Sunday.

The gaps that opened up in the backline point to one obvious cause: the missing stability Saliba provides. That is according to Sky Sports.

Saliba is out with a serious back injury expected to sideline him for a long period. Jurriën Timber, meanwhile, still needs several more weeks before he can return to action.

All of which leaves Arteta short of defensive options ahead of Wembley. City represent the team's first real test before the season begins.