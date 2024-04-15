'Arsenal are like Kaizer Chiefs of 2019/20! Only difference between them & Ghana is that one is in Africa and the other in Europe' - Fans

Fans in Africa taunt the Gunners after their latest loss in the English top tier on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's hopes of winning the Premier League this season suffered a major blow last weekend after a shocking 2-0 loss against Aston Villa.

The loss denied the Gunners a chance to go top of the table with seven matches remaining to complete the ongoing campaign.

Football lovers in Africa have now compared Arsenal's season to that of Kaizer Chiefs in the 2019/20 season when they lost their lead and title to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Some feel the North Londoners are like Ghana who have struggled in recent years. Have a look at the best reactions sampled by GOAL.