After casting doubt on his future in interviews following the defeat to Spain in the final of the most recent World Cup, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has opened the door to renewing the contract that expires at the end of the year. He confirmed he has started talks with Football Federation (AFA) president Claudio Tapia. "We had not spoken since the World Cup, we met to understand whether we can continue and reach an agreement. There is willingness on both sides, but we have only just started talking about it," he said today at the official press conference ahead of the run of friendly matches, which starts tomorrow against Bolivia at the Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba.





"After the final, I said that we had to reflect carefully. I had to assess the sporting aspect well, which is fundamental, without neglecting the economic one. We had to analyse our situation and what awaits us, and I decided to seek an agreement. If I had not seen the possibility of competing or building something important, I would not even have considered the idea of sitting down to talk about it," he added, as reported by Ansa.