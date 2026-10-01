Argentina have made a strong start to life without Lionel Messi. While they wait for La Pulce's last tango, scheduled for the night between Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 October at the Monumental in Buenos Aires against Benin, Scaloni's Albiceleste thrashed Bolivia 4-0. It was a useful test for the World Cup runners-up coach, who barring surprises will renew the contract that expires at the end of the year as he looks to begin a new cycle: the opposition were hardly top-tier, but the most encouraging signs came in attack. Lautaro Martinez and Julián Álvarez work well together, Nico Paz already looks ready to become a leader, and Palacios is everywhere in midfield.
Argentina’s first game without Messi works: 4-0 against Bolivia, Lautaro Martinez and Nico Paz on target
Serie A goal
From the opening minutes, it's one-way traffic. La Verde, who came close to qualifying for the World Cup before losing the decisive play-off against Iraq, set up in a 5-4-1, leaving the talented Miguelito isolated up front and never finding a way through the defence led by Cuti Romero, picked as the new captain after the departures of Messi and Otamendi. Lautaro scores the opener with a precise right-footed strike from the edge of the box from a McAllister pass, while Nico Paz adds the second with a delicate finish as Viscarra comes off his line (after a lovely vertical ball from Palacios). Argentina then get the chance to make it three through Julián Álvarez, but the Atletico Madrid striker gets his timing wrong and the Bolivian No 1 keeps him out.
Argentina hit four
The second half brings more of the same and more goals. Romero gets one with a header from a Nico Paz free-kick, though the Como player goes off in the 55th minute and Mastantuono replaces him, while Balerdi comes on for Romero in the same minute. Then Flaco Lopez adds another with a sliding finish after a fine move by Leonel Flores. Lautaro, one of the best players on the pitch, goes off in the 75th minute with a bandage on his head: nothing serious, just a cut caused by an accidental stud from Rocha. Argentina are back in action on the night between Saturday and Sunday for the friendly against Burkina Faso.
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