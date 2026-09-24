Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Araújo's brilliance leaves Liverpool facing a tough decision

Transfers
Premier League
Barcelona
Liverpool
R. Araujo
England
Spain
Uruguay

Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo got his call right. His loan move to Liverpool has worked seamlessly, and he has become one of the standout figures in Andoni Iraola's new project. 

The numbers back him up. Liverpool have not conceded a single goal in the Premier League with Araujo on the pitch.

Deployed at right-back after starting his Anfield career in the centre of defence, Araujo is delivering more than solid displays. The fans have already taken him to their hearts.

From next June, Liverpool can turn the loan into a permanent deal for 55 million euros.

Sport newspaper reported, citing "Liverpool Echo", that sealing the move right now looks difficult. It clashes with the strategy of the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group, who only splash out on players with greater resale potential in the transfer market.

According to Liverpool Echo, Araujo's arrival sparked plenty of doubts among the fanbase. Loan deals struck by the club over the last decade have flopped, and few expected a permanent move for a player who turned up almost as someone surplus to Barcelona's plans. He landed at Anfield only because Iraola pushed hard for him, always viewing the signing as a no-brainer, and because the loan terms made it easy.

Iraola was convinced from the start that Araujo's profile fits the Premier League perfectly. The Basque coach is now reaping the rewards of his physical strength and his ability to cover more than one defensive position.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

  • Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Araujo steals the spotlight at Liverpool thanks to his impressive numbers

    Araújo has settled seamlessly into both the team and the city. The Uruguayan defender had always been reluctant to leave Barcelona, and he had even turned down an earlier offer from Juventus. Now he feels his professional worth again, part of a top-tier project.

    He knew he could rediscover his level once he cleared his psychological and physical problems. All he needed was a club that believed in him. The numbers say the rest: across 285 minutes in the Premier League, Liverpool have kept a clean sheet every time he has been on the pitch.

    Playing at right-back, he also grabbed an assist in the Champions League. On his Premier League debut against Ipswich Town, he won more ground and aerial duels than anyone else. 

    Liverpool's win over Bournemouth told the same story. No player won more individual duels, and Araújo lost just two of his 11 combined ground and aerial contests.

    • Advertisement
  • AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Age is not on the side of the Uruguayan defender

    There is still plenty of time before the deadline to activate the buy option, but the Liverpool Echo notes that Liverpool have signed only two players permanently after their loan spells ended. The vast majority went back to their original clubs.

    Age doesn't work in favour of the deal either. Yet if the Uruguayan defender keeps delivering the level of performance he has shown so far, Liverpool will find it hard not to try to keep him for good.

    Another possibility remains. The English club could try to drive down the final fee, especially with the centre-back's salary among the highest in the entire squad.

    For now, Araujo is proving he genuinely deserves to raise doubts within a club that needed to improve its numbers defensively.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Getafe crest
Getafe
GET
Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI