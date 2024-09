The Bafana Bafana international was keen on leaving Rise and Shine but the club opted against releasing him.

South Africa international Oswin Appollis was a target for some top teams from North Africa as well as Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

However, Polokwane City was reluctant to let the 23-year-old attacker leave despite the financial benefit involved.

The majority of the fans are not happy with Rise and Shine's conduct; they feel Appollis has been denied a massive chance to build his career.

Have a look at their raw arguments as sampled by GOAL.