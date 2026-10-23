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cm grafica conte juve milan
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Antonio Conte: “No advanced talks at the moment. Ready to discuss things, never asked for full control”

A. Conte
Manchester United
AC Milan
Juventus

The manager from Salento has clarified the reports linking him with Manchester United and Juventus.

His Napoli spell over, Antonio Conte has become one of the most talked-about and sought-after managers in Italy and beyond, with fans and clubs considering managerial changes during the season.

In recent weeks, Italian reports have linked him with the Juventus and AC Milan jobs as a possible replacement for Luciano Spalletti and Ruben Amorim. Reports gathering pace in recent hours now place him among the leading candidates for the Manchester United job as a replacement for Michael Carrick, whose departure looks increasingly likely.

Reports published in England have suggested why the Red Devils might be holding back (READ HERE). Conte has firmly denied those reports but left the door wide open.

  • United's "doubts"

    Earlier today, several Italian and English news outlets, citing sources within the Red Devils, confirmed that the English club's management had doubts about Conte. He is considered an excellent candidate, but several concerns remain.

    Conte mentioned the first in his message: his strong character, which could lead to clashes with players and the club.

    A second concern is his request for no interference whatsoever in his work, which would effectively give him full powers. The manager has also denied that claim.

    Finally, the overhaul he has in mind would take Manchester United into yet another transfer window of heavy spending, putting further strain on the club's finances.

  • conte storia social mercato

    The social media message

    Conte is rarely active on social media, but he addressed the English rumours in an Instagram story. He denied that talks were at an advanced stage and rejected claims that he had made the alleged demands said to be holding up the Red Devils. He did, however, confirm that he is open to hearing any proposals.


    "In light of the reports published in recent days by various media outlets, in Italy and abroad, I feel it is right to speak out to clarify matters. My name has been linked with numerous clubs, but at the moment there are no talks at an advanced stage.

    After a wonderful and successful spell in charge of Napoli, I will take the time I need to assess how and when to return to coaching. It will be a considered decision, which I will make when I believe the right conditions are in place.

    I have read about alleged financial demands and demands for full control that I have supposedly already made to the clubs mentioned, as well as reservations concerning what is described as my "strong character". These accounts are unfounded because, at present, there is nothing concrete on which to base such assessments.

    If a concrete opportunity arises, that will be the time to speak with the club concerned and assess together the terms of a possible agreement, with respect for our respective needs and the characteristics that define my work as a coach.

    Until then, any suggestion about my demands and my professional future remains speculation and cannot be treated as fact."

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