Conte is rarely active on social media, but he addressed the English rumours in an Instagram story. He denied that talks were at an advanced stage and rejected claims that he had made the alleged demands said to be holding up the Red Devils. He did, however, confirm that he is open to hearing any proposals.





"In light of the reports published in recent days by various media outlets, in Italy and abroad, I feel it is right to speak out to clarify matters. My name has been linked with numerous clubs, but at the moment there are no talks at an advanced stage.

After a wonderful and successful spell in charge of Napoli, I will take the time I need to assess how and when to return to coaching. It will be a considered decision, which I will make when I believe the right conditions are in place.

I have read about alleged financial demands and demands for full control that I have supposedly already made to the clubs mentioned, as well as reservations concerning what is described as my "strong character". These accounts are unfounded because, at present, there is nothing concrete on which to base such assessments.

If a concrete opportunity arises, that will be the time to speak with the club concerned and assess together the terms of a possible agreement, with respect for our respective needs and the characteristics that define my work as a coach.

Until then, any suggestion about my demands and my professional future remains speculation and cannot be treated as fact."