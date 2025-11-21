Anthony Joshua offers blunt advice to Jude Bellingham after media attack on England star

Tuchel later apologised for the comments he made, but also stressed the need for Bellingham to "channel" his competitive "fire" towards opponents, not officials or team-mates. This was followed by the high-profile omission of Real Madrid attacker from the October England squad, with Tuchel emphasising "team cohesion" over individual talent, stating "teams win trophies", and this was also set against the backdrop of the him recovering from a shoulder injury.

The latest incident occurred during the recent World Cup qualifier against Albania where Bellingham, who was voted Player of the Match, was visibly frustrated at being substituted in the 84th minute, shortly after Harry Kane's goal. Tuchel addressed the reaction, reiterating that "behaviour is key" and players must "accept" his decisions for the good of the team, especially given Bellingham was on a yellow card and risked a suspension for a future game.

And now, speaking at the press conference to formally announce Joshua’s fight with YouTuber Jake Paul, the two-time unified heavyweight champion has urged the former Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund star to focus on his football.