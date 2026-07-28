The news vanished from the app, but the official page's post on Facebook stayed put under the headline "John Edward's journey with Zamalek comes to an end". That only deepened the confusion over the decision: had it been reversed, or published before its official procedures were complete?

Minutes later, the "Zamalkawy" app returned to confirm the news once more. It published a report under the same headline, "John Edward's journey with Zamalek comes to an end", stating that the sporting director had ended his time with the club after a season in which the team were crowned Egyptian Premier League champions. Zamalek are now preparing for the new campaign and a return to the CAF Champions League, having obtained the African licence and settled a number of pending cases.

Neither Zamalek's board of directors, chaired by Hussein Labib, nor any of the club's platform officials issued a statement explaining why the news was deleted the first time, or why its definitive confirmation was delayed.

All of this unfolds amid an escalating crisis between the club president and the sporting director. Press sources revealed that a meeting lasting around five hours between the pair ended without agreement on the football team's main files, most notably the identity of the new head coach.

John Edward insisted on completing the signing of Serbian coach Vuk Rasovic. Labib had his reservations about the deal, favouring the retention of Moatamed Gamal in the technical role owing to doubts over the Serbian coach's CV and the high cost of signing him.