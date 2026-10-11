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Fans Celebrate As Liverpool FC Lift The Premiership Trophy At AnfieldGetty Images News
Karim Malim
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Anfield opens the gates of hell: will Manchester City's wins be rendered worthless?

Originals
E. Maresca
P. Guardiola
A. Iraola
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Premier League
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Spain
England

Top spot hanging on a disciplinary ruling: uncertainty threatens Maresca's season

Manchester City travel to Anfield on Sunday for one of their most sensitive fixtures of the season, into an atmosphere thick with hostility, after the financial breaches case cast heavy shadows over the club and reopened the wounds of a historic rivalry.

Top of the Premier League they may be, but City face a battle that stretches well beyond the pitch. Convicted on the disputed financial charges, they await legal proceedings that could determine the fate of their season and perhaps redraw the contours of the title race in England.

Enzo Maresca, Pep Guardiola's successor, faces far more than a technical test. This is Manchester City's first league appearance since the independent commission's ruling, and the Anfield crowd are expected to give them a hostile reception. Those supporters have long seen their rival as a club that leaned on financial superiority to win titles.

Were City to draw up a list of grounds they would rather avoid in the middle of this crisis, Anfield would sit right at the top. The history of tension between the two clubs runs deep, fed by an accumulated feeling among Liverpool supporters that their team was robbed of trophies it could have won.

Liverpool finished second behind Manchester City in 2013-2014, 2018-2019 and 2021-2022, the gap just a single point in the latter two campaigns. That has turned the rivalry into one of the most compelling domestic contests of recent years, sharpened by the tactical and philosophical duel between Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

Results and performances tell only part of the story. The rivalry has spilled into fierce debates among supporters about the impact of Manchester City's financial power on the competitive balance, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation, the BBC.

Sections of the Liverpool fanbase still believe their team would have claimed more titles but for the financial muscle of their rival. Developments in the case relating to the Premier League's financial rules have made that issue even more raw.

City supporters see it differently. They point to outstanding coaching work, the quality of the players, and the exceptional level produced by the teams Guardiola built over the years.

The financial case has handed the disagreement a new dimension. It is no longer a matter of sporting comparisons. The argument now turns on the legitimacy of the circumstances in which some of those successes were achieved, and on the decisions that may come at the end of the legal process.

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    A historic conviction and an appeal that leaves the season's fate hanging

    Manchester City go into the encounter insisting on their innocence, having lodged an appeal against the independent commission's ruling that found them guilty of breaching financial regulations between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

    The club are standing firm, but the case has cast a shadow over the current campaign. Nobody knows what the sanctions will be, or when they will land, and the relevant bodies are watching every legal twist of the appeal.

    Uncertainty over City's future sits at the heart of the problem. It is not simply a question of whether a punishment arrives, but what form it takes and how far it reaches into their results and their place in the table.

    Among the scenarios doing the rounds are some brutal ones: an exceptional points deduction, relegation to a lower division, or other penalties capable of rewriting the entire competition. All of it hinges on the legal process and the final decisions. None of it can be treated as settled.

    That throws up the question haunting the Premier League. How do you judge City's season if they lift the trophy while the case threatening their stability is still hanging over them?

    Every win City pick up will drag the argument back into the open. Does the legal fallout devalue the achievement? Should sanctions follow later, the title race maths gets messier still, particularly if they alter where teams finish or who qualifies for Europe.

    Observers fear the obvious outcome: a season defined by question marks instead of a straight fight settled by what the teams do on the pitch.


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    Maresca, Guardiola's legacy and the burden of the case

    Enzo Maresca has faced a double challenge since taking charge of Manchester City. He inherited a side accustomed to competing for titles, and he also took on the fallout from a huge financial case that keeps the club under constant pressure.

    Liverpool are next, and the manager looked unruffled in his press conference despite repeated questions about the conviction and the appeal. His focus is on preparing for the match, he insisted, and his confidence in the club's board and leadership remains unshaken.

    Maresca said: "The reason that pushed me to join this club is my complete confidence, 100%, in the owner, the chief executive, the sporting director and everyone within the organisation. So I do not have the slightest doubt about this matter."

    On the fixture itself, he added: "It will certainly be a difficult match. We have to be ready and our focus has to be on the game, even though we are aware of the nature of the atmosphere at Anfield."

    He continued: "Perhaps the atmosphere will be even more difficult because of the current situation, but our duty remains to give the best we have and to try to win the match. Taking part in games like these is one of the reasons that led me into coaching."

    Those comments tell you plenty about the Italian's approach: shield the players from outside noise, keep everything on the football. It won't be simple, not with the talk around the case growing louder and the questions about the club's future that come with it.

    The manager also stressed his confidence in the success of the appeal, choosing words that betrayed a belief City will win the legal battle. The club maintain the commission's decision contained fundamental errors relating to the law, principles and facts, calling it an unsound decision.

    The independent commission, meanwhile, used the word "sham" eight times when addressing some of City's financial dealings, according to the details of the case. Among the accusations: inflating revenues by more than 900 million pounds sterling through deals the commission described as sham.

    Nothing is settled until the legal proceedings run their course. Until then, the case will keep piling pressure on the coaching staff and the players, even when results are going City's way.


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    Alan Shearer warns of a crisis threatening the league's credibility

    The row has spilled well beyond Manchester City and Liverpool supporters and now reaches the biggest names in English football. Alan Shearer is among them. The former England striker warned that the continuing uncertainty could damage the competition's image and credibility.

    Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live Sport that the length of the wait to learn the consequences of the case gives an extremely poor impression, pointing out that the Premier League has not witnessed a comparable case since its launch in 1992.

    He added that the scale of the case reflects its seriousness, stressing that credibility is a fundamental element in football, and that supporters of other clubs will be watching closely what happens. He continued: "They are about to face the anger of all the clubs, starting at Anfield."

    Settle it as soon as possible, Shearer insisted. He pointed out that Manchester City spent large sums during the summer, have achieved good results, and could continue winning for several months, perhaps even finishing the season crowned as champions.

    Leaving the situation unresolved, the former England striker believes, could create an extremely complicated scenario, in which the club achieves major sporting success before legal decisions emerge later that affect the assessment of the season or its results. He added that the repercussions of the case cannot be pinned down at present, describing it as a huge crisis whose final outcome remains unknown.

    His comments point to another side of the crisis. The longer the wait goes on, the harder it becomes to separate the sporting competition from the legal process, and the more difficult it is to ignore the questions that will be raised about the fairness of the competition, whether among club supporters or within football circles.


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  • Liverpool v Fulham - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Liverpool await the unknown: focus turns to the pitch

    Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola, for his part, reckons the uncertainty is the most troubling part of the whole business, not least because nobody knows how the coming developments will unfold.

    Preparing for his first taste of a fixture between two of the Premier League's biggest sides, Iraola said: "Perhaps the worst thing about it is the uncertainty, because nobody knows what is going to happen. We have to focus on Liverpool, and be in the best possible shape as a club and as a team. That is the challenge I face."

    The ambiguity, then, isn't Manchester City's problem alone. It stretches to their rivals, who are left dealing with a case that could shape the title race come May.

    Liverpool's immediate job is simpler: make home advantage and a full Anfield count, get a positive result, and keep the noise around the case out of the technical preparations.

    City, meanwhile, have to treat this as a genuine test of character and their capacity to absorb pressure. Any slip at Anfield will sharpen the criticism. A win could hand them a hefty morale boost at an extremely sensitive moment.


  • Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Anfield braces for an explosion: police raise their state of readiness

    Anfield will be a cauldron. The case has enraged supporters across the country, and nowhere more than on Merseyside, where memories of those title duels with Manchester City still sting.

    The Kop won't wait for the legal process to play out, or for any appeal to be heard, before letting City know exactly how they feel. Expect noise. Expect resentment. For the visiting players, it shapes up as a brutal mental examination.

    Tony Pulis has urged City to meet the storm with a siege mentality. The former Stoke City boss believes the squad must close ranks on and off the pitch instead of chewing over the criticism.

    Writing for BBC Sport, Pulis said he had always relished the underdog role and the chance to prove the predictions wrong. What City's players and supporters need now, he argued, is defiance, respect for the club and a willingness to keep fighting.

    Security is the other concern, and recent history explains why. In April 2018, City's team bus arrived at Anfield for a Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool and was pelted with bottles and fireworks.

    Merseyside Police trawled through roughly 130 hours of footage of the disorder and still could not identify those responsible. UEFA fined Liverpool 17,500 pounds over the incident.

    Officers have confirmed an appropriate security plan will be in place this time, with a tense atmosphere anticipated inside and outside the ground.

    None of that makes a repeat inevitable. It does, though, underline the need for meticulous planning and cast-iron guarantees on the safety of players and supporters, particularly in a fixture loaded with competitive, political and sporting significance far beyond the norm.


  • Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Does the season lose its value if City are crowned?

    Title ambitions on one side, the spectre of sanctions on the other. Manchester City are living through a season unlike any that came before it. A club used to dominating the conversation with results and statistics now has to fight a parallel battle to defend its own legitimacy, while rival clubs and supporters wait to see what the legal proceedings throw up.

    Liverpool away is a brutal test, technically, physically and mentally. Anfield is hard enough on its own, never mind with this much pressure bearing down on the visitors. The biggest question, though, won't be answered in 90 minutes. Three points would be precious, but they wouldn't close the debate, and a defeat on its own wouldn't define City's season either.

    What decides the club's future is the outcome of the proceedings and the appeal, not one afternoon on Merseyside. Question marks will hang over City's place at the top until the picture clears, and every step they take will be picked apart.

    Anfield is the first stop where City come face to face with the full weight of the anger built up against them. The match could hand them fresh impetus to keep competing. It could just as easily pile on the pressure. Either way, the question that haunts the whole season remains: can Manchester City protect the value of what they win on the pitch while everyone waits for the final word on one of the most controversial cases in Premier League history?


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