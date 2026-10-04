Andy Carroll bravely opens up on devastating sexual assault by former television dance coach Kevin Adams

Carroll publicly named his abuser after court documents were made available, telling The Sun on Sunday: "Now that Kevin Adams has been named in court documents as my abuser, I can confirm it. Hopefully now I can finally start to put this chapter behind me. This had a devastating impact on my life and loved ones."

Adams was a dance coach on the BBC show Fame Academy. He was convicted of sexual offences at Chelmsford Crown Court and imprisoned. Carroll shared that the trauma affected every facet of his life, making it difficult to focus on football.