'I thought I was done' - Former England star Andros Townsend opens up on 'terrifying' moment he was run over by pitch roller in Thailand

Speaking on Piers Morgan's Football Uncensored, Townsend admitted the alarming footage is difficult to watch back. He revealed that even his own family struggled to believe the viral clip was genuine.

"Every time I see it, I'm cringing, I'm in disbelief," Townsend admitted. "When I sent it to my kids, my kids thought it was AI. I had to explain to them for the next 10 minutes that it was real.

"It's horrible to watch back and to see what could have been, thankfully I was fortunate. I did manage to fall onto the floor at the right time, so nothing snapped as the roller went over me and I'm here today to laugh about it and to tell the story.

"I was thinking I was done. It was up my ankle which I've had operated on. It was up my left knee which I've had operated on. I thought, either my left ankle's going to snap or my left knee's going to snap. I thought I was done. I was very fortunate that I was able to hobble away and recover within a few minutes."