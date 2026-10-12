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Cagliari Calcio v AS Roma - Serie AGetty Images Sport
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Andrea Belotti is decisive again: Il Gallo’s revival could make Modena great

Serie B
Modena
A. Belotti
Modena vs Hellas Verona
Hellas Verona
Modena vs Empoli
Empoli
Cagliari
Torino

At Modena, Andrea Belotti is back at a high level after sporting hell. He proved decisive in their last two league wins against Empoli and Verona. Those crucial victories have lifted Daniele Galloppa's side to third in Serie B on 13 points, three behind leaders Palermo and two behind second-placed Mantova.


Il Gallo has driven the club through the opening stretch of the season, crowing again after a troubled year at Cagliari. He suffered yet another serious injury, then Cagliari did not renew his contract and he left the club.


  • The injury and the lay-off after medical examinations in Cagliari

    The 32-year-old's spell in Sardinia, after joining on a permanent deal from Como, started well: a good performance on his debut against Parma and a brace against Lecce on matchday two. But a collision with Josep Martinez during play on 27 September 2025 left him with a serious injury to the cruciate ligament in his left knee and kept him on the sidelines for a long time.

    Back in action on 11 April 2026, the former Torino player struggled to climb Fabio Pisacane's pecking order over the next seven matches. He made just five appearances and played a total of 28 minutes.

    At the end of the season, both sides began talks and expressed a desire to continue together, with an agreement seemingly close. But the results of his medical examinations prompted the club to pull out, leaving Gallo a free agent without a contract.

  • The revival in Modena

    Belotti kept working and training alone as a free agent before accepting Modena's approach in early September. The Emilia-Romagna club offered him a one-year deal until 30 June 2027, with a net salary of €300,000, banking heavily on the striker's determination to prove himself.

    It was a costly signing for Modena, but one that has already delivered the hoped-for results: an overhead kick that sparked the comeback against Empoli on 20 September and, yesterday, a winning tap-in from Giuseppe Caso's assist to beat Verona at the last moment in front of the home crowd.

    Different as those goals were, both sprang from Belotti's desire to revive his career and give his new fans as much to celebrate as possible. His resurgence has Modena dreaming big. Promotion talk is premature, but Belotti has no intention of stopping.

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