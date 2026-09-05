AFP
Andoni Iraola breaks silence on Cody Gakpo's failed Manchester City transfer as Liverpool forward stars in Ipswich victory
Gakpo stays put after late drama
Gakpo was heavily linked with a move away from Anfield in the closing stages of the summer transfer window. Tottenham Hotspur initially expressed interest, but Manchester City quickly overtook them as the frontrunners for the forward's signature. Gakpo had even given the green light for a switch to the Etihad Stadium before the deal eventually collapsed.
The transfer ultimately fell through because Liverpool were unable to secure a suitable replacement in time. Despite the off-pitch distraction, Gakpo has enjoyed a stellar start to the campaign under Iraola.
The Netherlands international found the net on the opening weekend and registered an assist against Nottingham Forest. He continued his impressive run of form by setting up Alexander Isak twice during Friday’s 2-0 triumph over Ipswich, proving his ongoing value to the squad.
Iraola and Van Dijk demand more
Iraola is thrilled with how the attacker has handled the situation, stressing that open communication was maintained throughout the transfer window. The Liverpool boss values Gakpo's versatility across the frontline and insists the player knows exactly how highly he is rated by the coaching staff.
"I have no doubt with Cody. He has been very good all the pre-season, has started very well this season, producing numbers," Iraola said after the Ipswich match. "Cody knows how much we value him, I think there is no doubt. I rate him very highly.
"Today again, after the two assists, he finishes [the game at] No.9 to help us close the game. I think it's good to have Cody because he can play in the three positions up top and to have him in this place for this beginning of the season is good."
Iraola said ahead of the game: "My relationship with Cody has been very honest from the beginning. He was always aware of the situation in the market, we were constantly talking."
Club captain Virgil van Dijk echoed his manager's sentiments, highlighting Gakpo's enduring importance to the team. The defender praised his compatriot's reaction to the failed transfer.
"Obviously I said before the transfer window was closed that he’s important for us and he will be important for us this season as well," Van Dijk explained. "And he showed it again today. Last week as well with the assists, over the last couple of years as well. So keep going."
Competition driving standards up top
Gakpo is now guaranteed to remain on Merseyside until the winter window opens in January. Rather than sulking over the missed opportunity in Manchester, he appears highly motivated to solidify his starting spot in a fiercely competitive attacking unit.
Iraola has warned that minutes are not guaranteed for anyone, pointing to Liverpool's rich attacking talents in Bradley Barcola, Rio Ngumoha, and Victor Munoz as players who can push the senior stars. The manager believes this internal rivalry will elevate the entire squad's performance levels over the coming months.
"I will demand from him, obviously, because there is also a strong competition for minutes," Iraola noted. "Sometimes they will start, sometimes they come from the bench, sometimes they will not play. But this competition, I think is going to be good for all of them."
- Getty Images Sport
Building the Isak partnership
With his immediate future settled, Gakpo's focus shifts to further developing his budding on-pitch understanding with Liverpool record-signing Isak. The duo linked up devastatingly against Ipswich, and building on that chemistry will be crucial for Liverpool's attacking ambitions as the fixture list intensifies.
Speaking on their evolving partnership, Gakpo acknowledged the potential for a prolific combination. "Hopefully we can assist each other many times so he owes me a few assists now," the winger joked, indicating a positive mood in the camp as the Reds look to build momentum.
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