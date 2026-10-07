Andoni Iraola casts doubt on Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo fitness for Manchester City clash

Liverpool face a significant test against Manchester City, who have won all five of their league matches. Iraola acknowledged the challenge posed by the visitors but remains confident in his squad's recent progression.

He stated: "We've been unbeaten but they've won all of them, so it makes a big difference in their side. I think we need to be very, very good if we want to beat City because they've been especially offensively scoring a lot of goals lately. We know the names that are very dangerous. But I think also we've shown good defensive improvements lately and I hope we can defend the threats that they have and also hurt them on the other side."