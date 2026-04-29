The captain of the German record champions not only conceded five goals in the 4–5 defeat in Paris, but, according to official statistics, did not make a single save. In other words: every shot PSG took on goal went in.
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An unprecedented Champions League milestone: Manuel Neuer sets an unwanted record as Bayern Munich lose to PSG
Neuer has become the first goalkeeper since detailed records began in 2010 to concede at least five goals in a Champions League knockout game without making a single save. While the feat may have occurred earlier, comprehensive data on shots stopped only dates back 16 seasons.
Neuer was helpless on each of PSG’s goals, one of which came from the penalty spot. “You saw the goals. It’s hard to save one of those. Twice it was very close, where I might have got there or even touched it,” he explained afterwards. Neuer was also in the right corner for the penalty that made it 2–3 shortly before half-time.
PSG were simply too clinical in front of goal, Neuer added. “We might have had a bit of luck, with the ball hitting the post or us clearing it.” The French capital club did hit the woodwork once, when substitute Senny Mayulu struck the crossbar from a tight angle in the 87th minute. Officially, such shots do not count as attempts on target.
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Neuer: "Conceding five goals obviously unsettles both the defence and the goalkeeper."
Neuer was least at fault for the goals leaked in; instead, PSG repeatedly exposed Bayern’s defence with a clear game plan. Typically, after winning the ball, often in their own half, PSG’s lightning-fast front three—Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué—were launched behind the Bayern defence with precise through balls, forcing quick shots on goal.
“Conceding five goals unsettles any defence and goalkeeper. But we’re not hiding from that. We’re focusing on the return leg,” Neuer said, sounding confident about the rematch in a week at the Allianz Arena. “If we’re in good form, we can hurt their defence. And, obviously, we can do better at the back than we did today.”