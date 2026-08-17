An unannounced bombshell: the full story of Rodri's switch from Real Madrid to Barcelona

A press report has laid bare the behind-the-scenes drama of Real Madrid's failure to sign Rodri Hernandez, with Barcelona swooping to clinch the deal despite the Manchester City midfielder having dreamed of pulling on the royal white shirt since childhood.

According to the report published by the newspaper Marca, Rodri had waited years for his chance at Real Madrid. Twice, though, events took him elsewhere. The first came in 2019 when he swapped Atletico Madrid for Manchester City. The second arrived in the summer of 2026, when he chose Barcelona instead.