An embarrassing mix-up? Spurs manager Igor Tudor becomes a laughing stock – Tottenham pull off a narrow victory against Liverpool and Wirtz

Even before the 1-1 draw against the Reds, Tudor once again made a fool of himself and immediately became the talk of social media. This was because TV footage showed Tudor apparently trying to greet his fellow manager Arne Slot before kick-off, but mistaking him for his own team manager, Allan Dixon, whom he approached from behind and tried to play a joke on with a pat on the shoulder.

But the move backfired. Dixon, who like Slot is bald, reacted with surprise when he spotted Tudor – and the Croatian also looked somewhat perplexed. Tudor then continued to look around for Slot and finally spotted him near the Liverpool bench.

Earlier in the week, the Spurs manager – who remains winless (five games, four defeats, one draw) – had come under criticism for first benching first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario ahead of the Champions League round of 16 first leg, and then taking substitute Antonin Kinsky off after just 17 minutes and two costly errors.