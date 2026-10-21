The Goal website reported Kogan's comments on the podcast "The Rest Is Football", where he spelled out the limits of the body's powers. It can, he confirmed, force Manchester City's owners to give up ownership of the club if it decides the way the club is run falls short of the required standards.

Talk of specific measures is premature while City's appeal rumbles on, Kogan stressed, before adding: "We have the power to require the owners to step away from the club if we believe they are running it in a way that is not efficient, fair or honest."

Could they simply refuse to give up the club? His response was decisive: "No, no, no. We have absolute authority to do that."

Kogan also weighed in on whether the body might open an independent investigation into Manchester City's conduct. He would not pass judgement, he explained, before every aspect of the case became clear.

"I will not allow myself to be pressured into taking any position on this matter before we have answers to all of those questions," he added. "After that, we will have to decide whether to open our own investigation, reach a conclusion on it, and determine the measures we will take. Pre-empting these steps would be a grave mistake."