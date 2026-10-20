Seven rounds into the Premier League season, the sack talk has begun. Several clubs have watched their results slide, and the managers are feeling the heat.

The "Mirror" canvassed its writers on the bosses most likely to go, and one name stood out: Matthias Jaissle, the Newcastle manager.

Last Saturday brought real embarrassment for Jaissle. Aston Villa won 1-0, and the discontent on the terraces boiled over. Magpies supporters jeered the German at the final whistle, frustrated by sliding results and a dwindling league position.