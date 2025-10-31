Americans Abroad: All eyes on Gladbach's Gio Reyna after controversial comments, Yunus Musah needs minutes at Atalanta, and Tyler Adams helps Bournemouth make push

While most European league titles are decided in the late spring, November is when contenders start to take shape.

That's when teams start to take stock and make concerted pushes toward their season ambitions. It's no coincidence that in the Premier League, the team that tops the table by Boxing Day is often the eventual winner. That might bode well for USMNT's Tyler Adams, then.

Just under a third of the Premier League season is complete, and Bournemouth - traditionally a relegation fighter - are sitting second on the table. The skeptics remain, but The Cherries just might be for real.

Yet, things aren't as rosy for one of Adams' former 2022 World Cup midfield partners, Yunus Musah. There was considerable optimism when the 22-year-old landed at Atalanta on loan from AC Milan, but he's playing less than he did at the Rossoneri. By a lot.

And then there's Gio Reyna, who is in a similar situation to Musah in the sense that his move to Gladbach hasn't panned out in the way expected. But for whatever reason, he decided to open old wounds by discussing his issues at the 2022 World Cup - only increasing the pressure on the once-promising American midfielder.

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad this weekend.