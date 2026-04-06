Alvaro Arbeloa refutes claims Kylian Mbappe & Jude Bellingham hinder Real Madrid as coach insists star duo are an 'extraordinary privilege'

Mbappe and Bellingham have recently returned to the fold after dealing with injuries simultaneously. However, the pair could not prevent Madrid from suffering a 2-1 defeat to Mallorca that may have killed off their hopes of winning the Spanish league title this season.

With a massive European tie against the German giants on the horizon, it has been suggested Arbeloa may be better off dropping both players to the bench, but the coach dismissed any negativity around the two. Speaking of the French forward, he told reporters: "Mbappe has characteristics different from those of Brahim [Diaz] and we have to play in a different way. I am delighted to have that problem of having great players at my disposal. Mbappe has come to Madrid for matches like tomorrow's and ties like this. I'm sure we're going to see Kylian playing at his best and leading the team as he always has. For me, it's a blessing to have everyone available and not have a team with ten or eleven players out, as has happened on other occasions."

He added: "It's an extraordinary privilege to have a player like Mbappe on the team. I don't know if there's any coach in the world who wouldn't want him. I try to imagine what it's like for the defenders who play against Real Madrid and have to face Mbappé, Vinicius, [Federico] Valverde, Bellingham... I think they're some of the best players on the planet. For me, as a coach, it's a privilege to have them at my disposal."