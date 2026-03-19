Alpine skiing, Downhill and Overall World Cup standings: How can Emma Aicher win the Crystal Globe in Lillehammer?

Mikaela Shiffrin currently holds a 140-point lead in the overall standings. Whilst that may sound like a lot, it is actually not a significant cushion for the American. As a win is worth 100 points and the other podium places 80 and 60 points respectively, Emma Aicher could close the gap with just a second and a third place in the downhill and super-G in Lillehammer.

Aicher has clearly cemented her status as favourite with five wins already this season in the speed disciplines. In contrast, Shiffrin has not competed in the downhill for two years. She also skipped the super-G until this season, with 23rd place in Val di Fassa being her best result.

The decision on the overall title will therefore be decided in the technical disciplines in Hafjell.

Here’s how Emma Aicher could win the overall World Cup:

Downhill Kvitfjell: Aicher 2nd place (80 points), Shiffrin 0 points

Super-G Kvitfjell: Aicher 2nd place (80 points), Shiffrin 0 points

Giant Slalom Hafjell: Aicher 4th place (50 points), Shiffrin 5th place (45 points)

Slalom Hafjell: Aicher 2nd place (80 points), Shiffrin 1st place (100 points)

Emma Aicher could become the first German female ski racer since Maria Höfl-Riesch (2011) to win the overall title. In the history of the DSV, she would be only the fourth athlete to achieve this feat.