Juventus could lose their Turkish star Kenan Yildiz if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, with Europe's biggest clubs circling.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Real Madrid have renewed their chase for Yildiz and are pressing hard. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also waiting for their chance to pounce.

For almost a year, Juventus have valued Kenan Yildiz at around 100 million euros, perhaps more. Real Madrid first came calling during the winter window of 2025, when Xabi Alonso was in charge, asking for information and signalling they were keen to sign him.

Alonso made the Turkey international his top target, especially as problems mounted in the dressing room. Chief among them was the tension with Vinicius Junior, seen as an obstacle.

The Brazilian's future stayed open and uncertain until the start of last August. A long meeting then produced an agreement to extend his contract.

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