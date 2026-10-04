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FBL-WC-CLUB-2025-MATCH55-REAL MADRID-JUVENTUSAFP
Ahmad Salah
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"Alongside Haaland": a €100 million star in Real's "Galacticos" plan

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Arsenal and Bayern Munich in the equation

Juventus could lose their Turkish star Kenan Yildiz if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, with Europe's biggest clubs circling.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Real Madrid have renewed their chase for Yildiz and are pressing hard. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also waiting for their chance to pounce.

For almost a year, Juventus have valued Kenan Yildiz at around 100 million euros, perhaps more. Real Madrid first came calling during the winter window of 2025, when Xabi Alonso was in charge, asking for information and signalling they were keen to sign him.

Alonso made the Turkey international his top target, especially as problems mounted in the dressing room. Chief among them was the tension with Vinicius Junior, seen as an obstacle.

The Brazilian's future stayed open and uncertain until the start of last August. A long meeting then produced an agreement to extend his contract.

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  • Arsenal and Bayern in the equation

    Real Madrid weren't alone in chasing the Turkish player. Arsenal had shown an interest in Yildiz too. The Gunners are hunting for a left winger, having splashed 40 million euros last summer on Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge.

    Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have tracked Yildiz from afar ever since he left the Bavarian club.

    Luis Diaz occupies that position for the Germans, but Yildiz could slot comfortably into a three-man attack alongside Sieb, Olise, Musiala and Karl. That option looks trickier to pull off.

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  • "Like Haaland"

    The Italian newspaper said: "Real Madrid could return to the Yildiz file next June. The Turkish player, alongside Haaland, is one of the main names in the upcoming 'Galacticos' plan, and as happened with Diomande when Real offered 140 million euros to Leipzig, money is not a problem."

    It continued: "In that position, there is only Vinicius, and putting the two in competition is not a wrong choice, given the density of matches during the year that will witness the Euro and the Copa America."

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  • Juventus and the spectre of a Champions League exit

    Juventus have changed their strategy. One sign of that shift came with Yildiz's contract renewal, worth 7 million euros per year over four and a half years with 6 million on signing, as he became a model for everyone who wants to pull on the black and white shirt.

    It continued: "The era of crazy contracts is over, and Juventus has imposed a new wage ceiling, with a philosophy that relies on him (Yildiz) as the main face of the project. That is why it was announced last summer that he was not for sale, while Exor (the Agnelli family's company that controls the club's ownership) announced a capital increase worth 250 million euros."

    Should the team fall short of fourth place once again, Kerim Alajbegovic may prove pivotal. The report explained: "The Bosnian for whom Juventus paid 30 million euros plus 5 million in add-ons, and who was signed last summer as a winning deal."

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  • A promising replacement: Yildiz injury changes the calculations

    Alagbdjevic plays in the same position as Yildiz, who is sidelined through injury until December. That spell should offer a clear read on how badly the team misses him.

    His replacement is already in the building. That makes a Yildiz exit in the summer of 2027 a realistic prospect, with Real Madrid able to open talks from 100 million euros.

    Read also: scathing criticism of Saudi Arabia star: "a cold player"