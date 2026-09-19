'Lamine is the best player in the world' - Alex Baena backs Yamal for Ballon d'Or and makes Messi comparison

With the star-studded ceremony in London fast approaching, Baena did not hesitate to place the teenage winger at the summit ahead of 2024 winner Rodri and Inter Miami superstar Messi. Outlining his top three in an interview with DAZN, he stated: "It's crystal clear to me. My top three would be Lamine, Rodri, and Messi.

"For me, Lamine is the best player in the world; Rodri showed his level at the World Cup - he was the best player at the World Cup; and what Messi has done this season at 39 years old is something very few players could ever achieve."