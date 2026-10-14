A new Perugia side has taken shape just days before the season's first official fixture, "assembled" to bring enjoyment back to the fans at the stadium. Alessandro Gaucci recently struck a deal that allowed him to take ownership of the club through the "ArenaCuri" group and become its main public face. He is waiting for the chance to take up the role of president. For Perugia fans, it is a return to the past. So many years on, they still hold dear the exploits of his father Luciano, patron of the Grifo dei Miracoli, whose ranks included the likes of Hidetoshi Nakata, Milan Rapaic and Zisis Vryzas (to name but a few).
Alessandro Gaucci’s new Perugia: spectacle, rebirth, controversy and the ban
The change of ownership
The consortium and the club's now former president, Javier Faroni, signed "the preliminary agreement for the sale of the entire shareholding" on 3 August. The deal let the new management move straight into the transfer market and build a squad capable of competing in Lega Pro and challenging for the play-off places. "We have to rebuild almost the entire squad; not many players are left," Gaucci had said. Aimo Diana replaced the sacked Giovanni Tedesco in the dugout (a long-serving club stalwart who made 183 appearances in total in the red-and-white shirt). Diana received numerous reinforcements in a short time.
The reinforcements for Diana
The club's management have sought to build a diverse dressing room, signing experienced players who can contribute straight away alongside young prospects they hope to develop and help fulfil their potential. The experienced group includes 32-year-old midfielder Elvis Kabashi (who previously worked with Diana at Renate and in Reggio Emilia), 30-year-old striker Pelle van Amersfoort (formerly of Heerenveen) and 28-year-old wide player Andrea Cisco (on loan from Union Brescia). Among the younger players, goalkeeper Radoslaw Zelezny (from Roma), left-back Dimitar Papazov (Bologna) and defensive midfielder Gabriele Conti (from Fiorentina) are all 20.
Perugia’s performance
Their first outing came on Ferragosto in the first round of the Coppa Italia and ended in elimination. In the league, though, the Umbrian side went three games unbeaten with wins over Ostiamare and Pineto either side of an away draw at Vis Pesaro. Then came three consecutive defeats to Ravenna, Spezia and Grosseto, followed by wins over Reggiana and Gubbio. On Sunday, Diana's side lost to Vado in a match that sparked controversy and angered Gaucci, who said of referee Vincenzi: "he was not acting in good faith". Those remarks prompted the sporting judge to suspend Gaucci for three months.
League position and future prospects
Perugia sit eighth in Serie C Group B on 13 points, well behind leaders Spezia (25) but firmly in the play-off places. The club's management hope performances will improve in the weeks ahead of the January transfer window. "The January window will be important," Gaucci said in August. "If we are near the top, we have already agreed with the shareholders that we will dip into our pockets again to give the team another boost. We must start dreaming again." Gaucci has also paid €800,000 into the club's coffers to shore up its accounts and ensure its financial stability. The club plans to expand the project by establishing an international Academy and building an indoor pitch. Perugia have turned to their past as they dream of a glorious future in the footsteps of the Gaucci family. Controversies and theatrics at press conferences certainly won't be in short supply.
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