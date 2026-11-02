Jens Wiesing refused to buckle after Al-Ittihad's heavy 4-1 defeat to Al-Ain of the UAE in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite. The German coach insisted his team remained a work in progress, and that reaching the level the fans crave takes time and constant effort, not a change delivered at the press of a button.

Wiesing stood by his players in the post-match press conference despite the harsh scoreline. "I am very happy with the players in my team, and I will defend them to the last breath," he said. "This is the same team that began the pre-season preparation period with us, but what has happened from the start of preparation until today? We have developed, and we are not machines to be transformed at the press of a button."

Rough patches come with the territory when you are building a side, the German added. "It is natural to go through difficult days, but we are working day by day and week after week in order to develop. The fans deserve the best, the club deserves that, and we have a great deal of work ahead of us. Unfortunately, results alone are what judge the work of coaches, and sometimes the results are unjust."