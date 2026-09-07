Liverpool face a delicate task off the pitch. Richard Hughes, their sporting director, has confirmed his departure to Saudi club Al-Hilal, and the Reds' hierarchy must now find the man to fill one of the most influential roles in the club's future.

For the fifth time since 2022, Liverpool are hunting a new sporting director. The club want to wrap up the process as quickly as possible while protecting the stability of the sporting project and avoiding another spiral of successive changes in the role.

Hughes took up his post in the summer of 2024. He played a prominent part in the appointments of both Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola, before telling the club earlier this year that he wanted a fresh challenge in Saudi Arabia.

Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon is overseeing the search for Hughes's successor, and he is keen to settle the matter fast.

An internal appointment remains an option. Liverpool are also weighing up a move for someone from outside Anfield, provided the candidate can buy into the club's sporting project and commit for the long haul.

So who leads the field for the job? And what thorny issues await the new sporting director the moment he walks in?

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums