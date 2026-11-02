Al-Hilal or Barcelona? Felix's dream without guarantees

Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia have entered the race for Joao Felix. The Portugal forward, currently at Al-Nassr, has made no secret of his wish to return one day to Barcelona and pull on the Catalan club's shirt again, but his name has now surfaced as a possible target for Al-Nassr's rivals.

Tariq Al-Tuwaijri, Al-Hilal's former executive director, sparked the speculation during an appearance on the programme "Al-Mansa" on Saudi platform "Thmanyah". He voiced his hope that Felix would stay in the Saudi league and left the door open for a switch to Al-Hilal or one of their domestic rivals.

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