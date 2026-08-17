Al-Hilal eye England star as Karim Benzema successor amid contract termination dispute

Al-Hilal are already preparing for life after Benzema this summer transfer window. Inzaghi has identified Aston Villa striker Watkins as his top target to lead the attack next season. According to MaxiFoot, the Saudi giants are considering parting ways with the 38-year-old Frenchman to rejuvenate their squad.

However, any move for Watkins remains strictly conditional on resolving Benzema's ongoing contractual situation. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner is demanding full payment of his final year's contract before agreeing to a mutual termination. This financial requirement has currently created a standstill in negotiations between the player and Al-Hilal.