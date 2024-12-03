Al-Hilal decide to axe ex-Chelsea star so Neymar can be registered for Saudi Pro League action in new year as injury-plagued Brazilian gets surprise last chance
Al-Hilal are reportedly set to axe ex-Chelsea star Kalidou Koulibaly from their squad so that Neymar can be registered for Saudi Pro League action.
- Brazil international sidelined again at present
- Will be given another chance to prove worth
- Senegalese defender Koulibaly set to be cut