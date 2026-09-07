The summer 2026 transfer window in the Roshn League broke from the pattern of previous years. Saudi clubs turned towards more selective spending, chasing deals that served their needs rather than throwing themselves into an open race for star names.

Al-Hilal had other ideas. They set the market alight with three major attacking signings that left them standing alone at the front of the queue.

Most clubs moved cautiously. Al-Hilal, by contrast, landed Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal, Crysencio Summerville from West Ham and Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa, filling three of the four most expensive spots on the Roshn League's summer signings list.