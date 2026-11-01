Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-ASIA-C1-AL ITTIHAD-AL-AINAFP
GOAL
Translated by

Al Ain v Al-Ittihad: who will break the deadlock in the battle of the elite?

Originals
Al Ittihad vs Al-Ain
Al Ittihad
Al-Ain
AFC Champions League Elite
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates

A fiery summit looms on the horizon

Next matches
ITT

ITT

AFC Champions League Elite

02 Nov 2026

ALA

ALA

All eyes turn to the heavyweight clash between Al Ain of the UAE and Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad in the AFC Champions League Elite. This one carries a special historic weight. The rivalry runs deep, and their previous meetings have been so tight that neither side has managed to establish any clear edge.

The stakes stretch beyond the continental standings. Six previous encounters have been split between wins and draws, leaving the two teams locked in an even historic battle. Now each goes into this one chasing the breakthrough that finally tilts the head-to-head record their way.

Read also: Exclusive to Kooora: Sofiane Rahimi, a headache for Wahbi

  • Level on wins: Al-Ain lead by a goal

    The numbers point to a striking balance between the two sides. Al-Ittihad have two wins, Al-Ain two, and two matches finished level. The goals tell a similar story: the Emirati side have scored 10 against 9 for the Saudi side, a slim advantage of just a single goal.

    History, then, offers little guidance on who holds the edge. Previous meetings have swung one way and then the other, with neither side able to establish any lasting dominance. That only adds to the significance of this latest clash between them.

  • FBL-AFC-CHAMPION LEAGUE-SAUDI-UAEAFP

    Final of 2005: Al-Ittihad crowned at Al-Ain's expense

    One of the most notable episodes of this rivalry dates back to the 2005 AFC Champions League final, when the two sides met over two legs for the continental crown. The first leg in the UAE ended 1-1. Al-Ittihad then settled the return on home soil with a 4-2 win, taking the title on aggregate.

    That final stands as a historic milestone in the Asian journey of Al-Ameed. They turned the tie in their favour in the return leg against an opponent who had held them to a draw away from home, writing one of the most prominent chapters the two clubs share in the competition.

  • Al Ain respond in 2014: knock Al-Ittihad out of the quarter-finals

    The two sides met again in 2014, this time in the quarter-finals. Al-Ain booked their place with a 2-0 win in the first leg, then repeated the trick in the return leg in Saudi Arabia, winning 3-1 to go through 5-1 on aggregate.

    They had already crossed paths twice that season in the group stage. Al-Ittihad won one 2-1, while the other finished 1-1. Those results laid bare just how little separated them, even if Al-Ain found a way to settle the knockout tie in their favour.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google

  • A new confrontation to write a different chapter

    Al-Ittihad have the memory of the 2005 final to cherish. Al-Ain settled the 2014 quarter-final. Now the rivalry renews in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both sides chasing the result that would hand them a fresh edge in the record of historical meetings.

    Six previous encounters have left little between them. Each team has won twice, with two draws, so the upcoming clash offers a chance to break the deadlock in victories.

    Goals tell a similarly tight story. Al-Ain lead by just a single strike, which means every detail on the pitch could tip the balance of history between these two giants.

Next matches
ITT

ITT

AFC Champions League Elite

02 Nov 2026

ALA

ALA