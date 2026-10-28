Al-Ahly and Raja face to face once again: no room for easy calculations

The CAF Confederation Cup group-stage draw has thrown up an Arab heavyweight clash, pitting Egypt's Al-Ahly against Morocco's Raja Casablanca. This is about far more than three points. It revives a long-running rivalry between two giants of African football, each roared on by a vast fan base.

How little separates the two sides lends this showdown its edge. Al-Ahly and Raja have always served up competitiveness and excitement, whether trading blows in the knockout rounds or climbing onto the continent's biggest podiums.

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