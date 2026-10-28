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FBL-CAF-SUPER-CUP-AHLY-RAJAAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Al-Ahly and Raja face to face once again: no room for easy calculations

Al Ahly SC
Raja Casablanca
CAF Confederations Cup
Egypt
Morocco

The Confederation Cup renews the Egyptian-Moroccan battles

The CAF Confederation Cup group-stage draw has thrown up an Arab heavyweight clash, pitting Egypt's Al-Ahly against Morocco's Raja Casablanca. This is about far more than three points. It revives a long-running rivalry between two giants of African football, each roared on by a vast fan base.

How little separates the two sides lends this showdown its edge. Al-Ahly and Raja have always served up competitiveness and excitement, whether trading blows in the knockout rounds or climbing onto the continent's biggest podiums.

Read also: Detained by Algeria and backed by Zidane: who is Christophe Galtier, with whom the Ballon d'Or showed solidarity?

  • Decisive moments

    The clash brings to mind decisive encounters that brought the two sides together in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Super Cup, having collided on more than one occasion over the past years.

    Al Ahly had the final say in both Champions League quarter-final meetings, in 2022 and 2023. They also settled the 2021 African Super Cup on penalties.

    Those results do not make the upcoming clash any easier. It opens a new chapter between the two teams, with each desperate to assert itself and push forward in the tournament.

    Read also: Video: "the mother of disasters": Jaissle threatens Al Ahly with a new blow

  • Slight edge for Al-Ahly

    The two sides go back a long way. According to Transfermarkt, they have met 11 times. Al Ahly have won four, Raja two, with five draws. Al Ahly have scored 19 goals to Raja's 16.

    Group calculations ratchet up the interest even further. With Togo's ASKO Kara and Angola's Primeiro de Agosto also in the mix, every point counts in the race for qualification.

    Read also: Has Messi's story lost its impact? The Ballon d'Or criteria in the dock


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