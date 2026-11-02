Qatar's Al-Sadd and Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli played out a goalless draw this Monday evening in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase.

Al-Ahli controlled long spells of the match but couldn't turn their dominance into goals. Meshaal Barsham saw to that. The goalkeeper repelled several dangerous efforts, while Al-Sadd wasted their own chances to catch the visitors cold.

Injuries and substitutions interrupted the flow throughout. Al-Ahli kept pressing in the closing minutes but never found the net.

The point lifts Al-Sadd to two, leaving them 15th and second from bottom. Al-Ahli climb to eight points and sit third.

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