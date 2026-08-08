The Saudi Roshn League produced a particularly exceptional situation last season, with around half of its matches played without the ball in play. Al-Ahli were the biggest culprit in that catastrophic state of affairs.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" put together a report using figures from the "Opta" statistics network, revealing the actual playing time of matches in last season's Roshn League.

Actual playing time refers to the time the ball was in play, excluding stoppages. That covers fouls, injuries, substitutions, set pieces, VAR reviews and delays in resuming play.