Doğan said, in remarks carried by the Fotomaç newspaper: "I held a meeting with Salah, and I also met his agent. It was a very professional meeting conducted in an atmosphere of mutual respect, where the two parties reached an understanding and there were no difficulties. We met about ten days ago, and since yesterday everything has become clear. There is no need to talk much about Salah, he is a global star, and we needed a player like him. I think it will be wonderful, and I hope it will benefit our club."

The Trabzonspor president insisted the deal reflects the club's soaring ambitions, adding: "The successes Trabzonspor has achieved in recent years have drawn attention inside and outside Turkey, to the point that many young players now prefer to join us."

Doğan then threw down the gauntlet to his domestic rivals: "We want to send a message to everyone that Trabzonspor is capable of signing any player it wants."

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