After targeting Kahl: Ballack's counterattack against Bayern Munich

Michael Ballack, the former Germany captain, has gone public in his row with Bayern Munich officials, leaping to the defence of young star Lennart Karl (18 years old) after a wave of criticism aimed at the player on and off the pitch.

The midfielder, who turned out for the Bavarian club between 2002 and 2006 and won 98 caps for Germany, didn't stop at defending Karl. He also took aim at Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness and sporting director Max Eberl.

Hoeness had torn into Karl, threatening a personal word with the player and insisting he is "not a star yet" and needs "humility". Those comments infuriated Karl's agent, Michael Ballack.

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